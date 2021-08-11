Neutrino Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00140577 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

