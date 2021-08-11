Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $435.89 million and $10.67 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00158218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,714.85 or 1.00171460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00830960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 436,318,845 coins and its circulating supply is 436,318,267 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

