New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

NGD opened at $1.44 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

