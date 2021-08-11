New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

