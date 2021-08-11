New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

