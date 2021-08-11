New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $632,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $398,615 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.