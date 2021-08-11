New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 242.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 97,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 81.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

