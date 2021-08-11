New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

