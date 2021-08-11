New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $264.29 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

