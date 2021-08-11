New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.66. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

