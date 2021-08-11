New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 112,228 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

