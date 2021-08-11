NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get NewAge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.