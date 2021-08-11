Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Up 1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 14,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 26,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

