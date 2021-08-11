Newell Brands Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 1,648,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

