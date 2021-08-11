Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE NR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $229.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

