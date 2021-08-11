NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $163.57 and a 52-week high of $271.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.