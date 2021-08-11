NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,081 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

