NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.55.

Globant stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

