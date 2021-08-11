NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

BATS TTAC opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

