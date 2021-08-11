NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

