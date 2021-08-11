NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

