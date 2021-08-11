NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

