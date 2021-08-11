NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.79

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NESF traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 407,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,892. The company has a market cap of £599.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

