NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON NESF opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £603.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.