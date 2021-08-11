Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

