NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

NiSource has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 21,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

