nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.73. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 401 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

