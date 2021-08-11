nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.73. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 401 shares.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02.
About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
