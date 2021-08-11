NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.