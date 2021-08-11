North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NRT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.79% and a return on equity of 913.77%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.