Northland Securities Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $29.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN opened at $23.97 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

