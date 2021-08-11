Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Shares Up 33.3%

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Eye Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Eye Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.