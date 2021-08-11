NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $17.16. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,155 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

