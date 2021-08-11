NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $17.16. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,155 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.