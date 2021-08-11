Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$91.50

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.08.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$79.71. The company had a trading volume of 359,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.37. Nutrien has a one year low of C$47.72 and a one year high of C$80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.15.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.