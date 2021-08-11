Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of W&T Offshore worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTI. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

