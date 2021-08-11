Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

SMBC stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

