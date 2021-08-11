Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SmartFinancial worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $375.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

