Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of International Money Express worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.47.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.