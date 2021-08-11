Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

