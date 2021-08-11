Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,522. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.