Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:JFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,522. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
