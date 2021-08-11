Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

JRO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,258. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

