Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NKG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 21,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

