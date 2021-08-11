Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NKG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 21,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
