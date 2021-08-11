Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
