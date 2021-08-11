Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

