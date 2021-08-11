NZS Capital LLC Invests $17.01 Million in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,006,000. SailPoint Technologies accounts for 1.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

