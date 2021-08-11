NZS Capital LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

