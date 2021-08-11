NZS Capital LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

FISV traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,683. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

