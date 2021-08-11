Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $11.86 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 254,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,957,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.