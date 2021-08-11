Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.