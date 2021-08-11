Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 1,496 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,831,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

