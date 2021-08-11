Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,709,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.